PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Down 5.7%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.64. Approximately 60,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 283,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
