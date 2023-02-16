PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Shares Down 5.7%

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.29 and last traded at $36.64. Approximately 60,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 283,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAR shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PAR Technology from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on PAR Technology to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

PAR Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PAR Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PAR Technology by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.



PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

