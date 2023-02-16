Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $24.54

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.54, but opened at $22.50. Paramount Global shares last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 7,937,787 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PARA shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paramount Global Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

