Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Earnings Results

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.
Park City Group Price Performance
Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.
Park City Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.
Institutional Trading of Park City Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Park City Group
Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.
Featured Articles
