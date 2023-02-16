Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Issues Earnings Results

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYGGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Park City Group had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

Park City Group Price Performance

Shares of Park City Group stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.63.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Park City Group

Park City Group, Inc is a software-as-a-service provider, which engages in the design, development, marketing, and support of proprietary software products. It offers cloud-based applications and services that address e-commerce, supply chain, food safety and compliance activities. The company was founded by Randall K.

Earnings History for Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

