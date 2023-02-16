Pax Dollar Market Cap Tops $871.80 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $871.80 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004066 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000998 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000602 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00015029 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000137 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
