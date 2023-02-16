Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Director Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 75,000 Shares

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $16,260,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,946,280.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of PCTY stock traded down $8.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,024. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paylocity

About Paylocity

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Paylocity by 9,150.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

