PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,905,000 after purchasing an additional 173,465 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,241,011. The company has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

