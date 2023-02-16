Pediatrix Medical Group (MD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th. Analysts expect Pediatrix Medical Group to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $14.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.86. Pediatrix Medical Group has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MD. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

