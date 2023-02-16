Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Gap Up to $42.75

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.75, but opened at $47.51. Pegasystems shares last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 275,635 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Pegasystems Stock Up 15.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -2.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 690.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

