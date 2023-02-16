Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stake Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 192.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at about $1,154,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 912.4% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 370,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 333,595 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 331.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 70,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 54,366 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 26.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 13,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

Shares of PTON opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.31). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 204.17% and a negative net margin of 89.95%. The business had revenue of $792.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.34.

Insider Activity at Peloton Interactive

In related news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 11,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $180,411.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,591.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

