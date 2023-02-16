Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Shares Sold by Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Peoples Bancorp accounts for about 1.9% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Peoples Bancorp worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,136,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 221,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 66,418 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 851.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 54.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PEBO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.25. 12,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,557. The firm has a market cap of $855.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.60. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEBO. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Hovde Group cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Read More

