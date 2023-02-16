Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €170.00 ($182.80) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($247.31) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €161.00 ($173.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($213.98) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Shares of EPA RI opened at €189.35 ($203.60) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($115.32) and a one year high of €136.25 ($146.51). The company’s fifty day moving average is €188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €186.78.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

