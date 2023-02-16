PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.33

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as high as $2.79. PetVivo shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 32,030 shares.

PetVivo Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $31.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get PetVivo alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PetVivo by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in PetVivo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in PetVivo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PetVivo by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetVivo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetVivo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.