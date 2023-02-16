Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 4,275 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $13.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $756.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

