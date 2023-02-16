Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,744 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 4,275 shares.The stock last traded at $11.30 and had previously closed at $13.13.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered Pharming Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Pharming Group Stock Down 12.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $756.17 million, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharming Group (PHAR)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.