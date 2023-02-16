Philcoin (PHL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $244.61 Million

Philcoin (PHL) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Philcoin has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and approximately $85,991.44 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Philcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0180 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Philcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

