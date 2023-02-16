Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Lifted by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $101.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.73. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

