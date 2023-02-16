Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,016,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,132 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $232,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in DTE Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.18.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE DTE traded down $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $112.46. 261,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.58. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

