Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 4.01% of AECOM worth $382,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 20.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

AECOM Stock Performance

ACM traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. AECOM has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $91.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.76.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,128.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 139,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $11,494,303.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,118,884.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,606 shares of company stock worth $12,269,375. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.



