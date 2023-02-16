Pictet Asset Management SA Has $255.55 Million Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,461,593 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.44% of CenterPoint Energy worth $255,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CNP traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,487. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

