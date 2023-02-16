Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.88% of Eversource Energy worth $238,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 571.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 132.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ES traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.92. 252,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,643. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.12%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $157,538.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,841 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

