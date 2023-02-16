Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.72% of Applied Materials worth $509,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,398 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.7 %

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.37. 1,394,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,835,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $143.79.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

