Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,024,765 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,398,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024,765 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International comprises approximately 0.9% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $610,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 31,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.62. The stock had a trading volume of 326,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $69.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at $325,629.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,615 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.