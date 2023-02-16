Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 11,272 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,894,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,272 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 1.23% of WEC Energy Group worth $348,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.78.

WEC stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.80. 167,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.96%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

