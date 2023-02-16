Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 2,540 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 994,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.10% of Home Depot worth $274,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,764,000 after buying an additional 24,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Home Depot by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,185,000 after buying an additional 254,205 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.65.

HD traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.81. The stock had a trading volume of 918,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $352.31. The firm has a market cap of $327.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

