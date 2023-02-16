Pictet North America Advisors SA Buys 783 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

Fidus Investment Price Performance

Shares of FDUS stock opened at $20.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $21.25.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.