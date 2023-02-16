Pictet North America Advisors SA Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,638,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 231,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,403,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,490,000 after purchasing an additional 272,116 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $99.84 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.73.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,627.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

