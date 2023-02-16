Pictet North America Advisors SA Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 4.5 %

Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $466,145.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.