Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 6,407 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pictet North America Advisors SA cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FAST opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $60.74. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.68%.

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

