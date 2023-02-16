Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Up 4.4%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.71 and last traded at $75.69. Approximately 214,199 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 480,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PLL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Trading Up 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Lithium

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 705 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $35,503.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,460,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,727 shares of company stock worth $86,933 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,934 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,320 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95,303 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.