Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Position Increased by SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd

SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Pinduoduo accounts for approximately 2.4% of SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Pinduoduo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,210,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,435,000 after buying an additional 110,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after acquiring an additional 211,729 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at $380,782,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 92.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,390,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,942,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,643,000 after purchasing an additional 288,228 shares in the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,446. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.49. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

