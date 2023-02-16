Piper Sandler Downgrades Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Neutral

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.
Shift Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %
SFT stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.70. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.
Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.
