Piper Sandler Downgrades Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Neutral

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

SFT stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.70. Shift Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,254 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

