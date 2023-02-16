Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $86.51 million and approximately $179,806.19 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00188579 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00069975 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002251 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

