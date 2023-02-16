PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Stock Price Up 8.7%

PJX Resources Inc. (CVE:PJX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

PJX Resources Trading Up 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.65 million and a PE ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a current ratio of 9.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

About PJX Resources

PJX Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property covers an area of approximately 10,000 hectares located in northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

