Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,274,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 261,195 shares during the period. Plains All American Pipeline makes up approximately 4.9% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $23,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,004 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,984,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,032,000 after purchasing an additional 904,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,301,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,060,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAA. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.03.

PAA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 86,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,702. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

