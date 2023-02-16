Plus500 Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.32 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Plus500 Price Performance
Shares of LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,913 ($23.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,833.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,782.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Plus500 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,268.04 ($15.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,978.33 ($24.01).
About Plus500
