Plus500 Ltd. Declares Dividend of $0.32 (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Plus500 Price Performance

Shares of LON:PLUS opened at GBX 1,913 ($23.22) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,833.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,782.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Plus500 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,268.04 ($15.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,978.33 ($24.01).

Get Plus500 alerts:

About Plus500

(Get Rating)

Read More

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms worldwide. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on over 2,500 underlying financial instruments internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.