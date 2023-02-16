PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 127,483 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,847,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,772,000 after buying an additional 111,969 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

PNM opened at $49.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.56%.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

