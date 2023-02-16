Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pool’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $417.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $384.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $488.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Pool Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 226.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.