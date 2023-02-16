Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.00-17.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com upgraded Pool from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $392.00.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $5.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $389.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,183. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $343.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $488.75. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

About Pool

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pool by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after buying an additional 139,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,021,000 after acquiring an additional 462,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pool by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 308,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $108,213,000 after acquiring an additional 54,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

