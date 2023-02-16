POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.37

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.37 and last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 151616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
