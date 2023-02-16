POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Sets New 52-Week High at $64.37

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.37 and last traded at $64.37, with a volume of 151616 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

POSCO Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About POSCO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKX. RWWM Inc. boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 412.6% in the 3rd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 569,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 458,086 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,019,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,683,000 after buying an additional 210,190 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in POSCO by 31.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 482,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,466,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 96,335 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

