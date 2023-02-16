PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0046

PotCoin (POT) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 16th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $168.46 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.14 or 0.00412093 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00027664 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00013585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000786 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00017123 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004022 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000363 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,100,200 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

