Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 545,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Primo Water by 76.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $60,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $1,458,263.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Primo Water Stock Up 0.3 %

PRMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

NYSE PRMW opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -85.32 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

