Probity Advisors Inc. Buys 234 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DLR opened at $113.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.49. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $153.50.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.21%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.