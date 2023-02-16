Probity Advisors Inc. Has $321,000 Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,363,000 after buying an additional 35,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $332.77 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $474.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $322.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

TYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.08.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

