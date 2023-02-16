Probity Advisors Inc. Has $471,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 67.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $48,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NKE opened at $127.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.85. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $146.95.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.