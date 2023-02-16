Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

