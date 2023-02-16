Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,678,492,000 after purchasing an additional 854,076 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after buying an additional 1,634,573 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,082,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,733,000 after buying an additional 68,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,978,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,221,000 after purchasing an additional 446,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.07.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $106.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.58. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $73.85 and a 1-year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

See Also

