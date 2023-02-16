Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 6,416 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Probity Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

IPG stock opened at $37.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $39.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

