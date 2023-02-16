PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 12,596 shares.The stock last traded at $4.45 and had previously closed at $4.59.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup started coverage on PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
PropertyGuru Trading Up 3.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.
Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PropertyGuru during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PropertyGuru in the 1st quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
About PropertyGuru
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PropertyGuru (PGRU)
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
- Affirm: How To Still Make Money Here
- What Should Investors Make of These Large Cap Penny Stocks?
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.