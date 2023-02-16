PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.54. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 380 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
PropertyGuru Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
PropertyGuru Company Profile
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
