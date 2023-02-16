Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

PSEC opened at $7.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $8.63.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,830,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 933,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 582,653 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 558,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 344,311 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,936,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

