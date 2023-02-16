Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$122.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.53 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

PRLB opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $901.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

About Proto Labs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,035,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 63.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,112 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 161,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

