Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$122.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.53 million.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.67.
PRLB opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $901.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.16. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $22.04 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20.
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
